Fundraiser to renovate Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen’s facility in Vancouver

VANCOUVER: Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen (GNFK), a registered charity that has not only served food but has served the community in the time of calamity and need is organizing a fundraiser on December 28th, 2021 with Khalsa Credit Union to renovate its new permanent location at 215 E Hastings St, Vancouver.

Khalsa Credit Union has pledged to donate $100,000 to GNFK. The organizations are asking the community to match their donation dollar for dollar. All proceeds will go towards renovation of GNFK’s new permanent facility.

GNFK has served over one million meals to those in need and those in need at the Downtown East side Vancouver since its inception (2006). Since 2009, Khalsa Credit Union have supported GNFK with a donation of two fully equipped One tonne food delivery trucks. Due to this donation, GNFK has been able to deliver and serve at the DTES and other areas in the Lower Mainland.

In November 2021 GNFK, via the generosity of the community, acquired a permanent location. GNFK says that three meals will be served seven days a week at this location. Currently, extensive renovations are taking place on both floors which will include a fully equipped and functional commercial kitchen.

“We are grateful for the continued support from Khalsa Credit Union, our volunteers will be available from 10am to 5pm on December 28th, 2021 at various Khalsa Credit Union branches with information on our future plans and all donors will be issued with a tax deductible receipts,” said Bal Nijjar GNFK Event Coordinator.

Khalsa Credit Union is looking forward to contribute to the growth of GNFK. Hardeep S Bains, COO, explains, “GNFK is an organisation that is close to our heart. It is a volunteer led organization and we look forward to raise the much needed funds for this great charity.”

Donors who are unable to make anin person donation at the Khalsa Credit Union branches, an on line donation has been set up at www.gnfk.org.

For more information please contact: Bal Nijjar 604-613 3753 Email: [email protected]