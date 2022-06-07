Indonesia, Saudi, UAE and Afghanistan condemn remarks of BJP leader against Prophet

DUBAI: Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain and Afghanistan on Monday joined several Muslim nations to condemn the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammad, stressing the importance of respecting all religious beliefs. In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s foreign affairs ministry expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the BJP spokesperson, saying it insulted Prophet Mohammad.

The ministry reiterated its “permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion.” It also rejected anything that gives rise to prejudice against “all religious figures and symbols.” While welcoming the measures taken by the BJP to suspend the spokeswoman, the ministry reaffirmed the “Kingdom’s position calling for respect for beliefs and religions”.

In a separate statement, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina on Monday condemned the “insulting statements” made by the spokesperson of the BJP against the Prophet.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim nation in the world, strongly condemned what it called “unacceptable derogatory remarks” against the Prophet by two Indian politicians. “This message has been conveyed to Indian Ambassador in Jakarta,” the Indonesian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the controversial statements, expressing its denunciation and rejection of insulting the Prophet.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s firm rejection of all practices and behaviours that contradict moral and human values and principles.

The ministry called for the necessity of respecting religious symbols and not violating them, confronting hate speech and violence and strengthening the joint international responsibility to spread the values of tolerance and human coexistence.

Jordan also “condemned in the strongest terms” the offensive remarks of the BJP leader, who has been suspended from party’s primary membership.

In Oman, Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Harthy, Foreign Ministry’s Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs, met with Indian Ambassador Amit Narang and expressed his country’s condemnation of the insulting remarks made about the Prophet.

Harthy pointed out that such comments and incidents do not serve peaceful coexistence among people of different religions and only causes public outrage. He welcomed the BJP statement which announced the suspension of the leader who made the insulting remarks.

In New Delhi, the BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.