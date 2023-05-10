Joe Biden too old to be US president but 2 years younger Donald Trump…: Poll

Joe Biden: Joe Biden was 78 years old when he was sworn in as president in January 2021. Huge Majority of Voters Think Biden Too Old to Serve: Poll

A new poll found that concerns over US president Joe Biden’s age as he seeks reelection in 2024 is rising. The poll conducted by ABC News and The Washington Post found that 68 percent of respondents said that Joe Biden was too old to serve a second term as president.

Joe Biden was 78 years old when he was sworn in as president in January 2021- the oldest individual to hold the office in US history. By the end of a potential second term, he would be 86.

The poll showed just 36 percent of respondents approved of his performance as president. Compared to Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump at the same time in their terms, Joe Biden’s current approval ratings are slightly lower. The poll surveyed 1,006 US residents by phone from April 28 through May 3. The respondents broke down as 26-25-41 percent as Democrats, Republicans and independents, respectively.

Joe Biden’s expected Republican challenger in 2024, former President Donald Trump, is only slightly younger at 76 years old. Donald Trump would be 82 by the end of a potential second term if reelected. The poll found less concern among respondents about Donald Trump’s age as only 44 percent said that he was too old to serve a second term.