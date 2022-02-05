KPU criminology instructor GalibBhayani receives Meritorious Service Decoration

The Decoration recognizes Bhayani’s service to the community and career in policing

SURREY: Kwantlen Polytechnic University criminology instructor GalibBhayani has received the Meritorious Service Decoration (Civil Division).

The Meritorious Service Decorations were established to recognize remarkable contributions by Canadians in many different fields of endeavour, from advocacy initiatives and health care services, to research and humanitarian efforts. They honour achievements in both military and civil divisions throughout Canada.

“This award is for the civil division and that was really important for me, that it speaks to community service,” Bhayani explains. “Being an immigrant to Canada, this has been quite a journey for me and my family. One of the things my family always wanted from us coming to Canada was education, and serving the community.”

“I truly believe this honour is a direct result of my work at KPU and the community we have built together. I am very proud to have been a faculty member for 13 years. I have enjoyed every minute of it.”

Bhayani began his career in policing 30 years ago with the Delta Police before becoming Chief of Police in North Vancouver in 2019. He began lecturing part-time at KPU in 2009, and he has served as Chief Superintendent for the RCMP’s Lower Mainland District since 2021.

“I now have operational oversight of 11 detachments comprised of approximately 2200 police officers servicing the entire lower mainland from Boston Bar, to the Sunshine Coast, including North Vancouver.”

In 2020, Bhayani received the Outstanding Service Award for his work as the first senior Canadian police advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office in Baghdad from 2016 to 2017.

While continuing his teaching career at KPU, Bhayani plans to design a seminar on international policing, and write a book to coincide with his lectures.

“I call myself a pracademic, I have the practical and the academic side so it will be nice to share all of my experiences in a book, to share with my students and out into the real world.”