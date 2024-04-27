Kulwinder Singh Sohi dead, another male injured in two stabbing incidents near White Rock Waterfront

All White Rock residents are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant since the suspect is still not in custody. Police seeking witnesses

Kulwinder Singh Sohi, a young man from India has died and another male was injured in two separate stabbing incidents that took place near White Rock Pier. The incidents have raised concerns about public safety among White Rock residents since the pier is one of the most popular lookout places for Lower Mainland families and the suspect is still not in custody.

The police on Friday revealed the identity of the deceased, the video of the area where the stabbing took place and are requesting witnesses to come forward.

White Rock RCMP responded to a report of Sohi’s stabbing in the 15400-block of Marine Drive on April 23, 2024 at 9:26 p.m. Officers along with BC Ambulance Emergency Health Services attended and upon arrival, located a 26-year-old man, later identified as Kulwinder Singh Sohi, on the White Rock Promenade, suffering from fatal stab wounds.

“Witnesses described seeing Mr. Sohi in a physical altercation with the suspect, before giving chase eastbound on the Promenade toward the parking lot adjacent to the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles (Pa-Kwach-Tun) Memorial Plaza,” said Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

“This occurred in a very public location. From our video review, we know there were many witnesses in the area. If you were there or parked in the area, now is the time to call IHIT. We will continue to work tirelessly, supported by the White Rock members as well as the other I-Teams, to identify, locate and arrest the person responsible for this tragedy,” he said.

Sohi’s stabbing came just a day after one Punjabi male was stabbed on April 21 in the evening at around 9 PM. The police located a 28-year-old victim and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital by Emergency Health Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

Manpreet Kaur and her husband Jatinder Singh were spending what was supposed to be a relaxing night on the White Rock Pier when Singh was stabbed in the neck from behind, CityNews reported. According to media reports, the couple had arrived in Canada just 2 months before.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a ball cap and a grey hoodie.

The stabbing of Sohi took place on April 23. The suspect in this case has almost similar description to the previous stabbing suspect. He is described as a black male, 5’11”, wearing a hat and a grey hoodie with the hood up over the hat. He was last seeing fleeing Northbound from the promenade towards Marine Drive.

Gurleen Sohi, sister of Kulwinder has also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for performing last rituals. She wrote, “My brother was brutally murdered on 23rd April 2024. My brother was stabbed multiple times at white rock pier beach. Kulwinder was hard working and really passionate person. I’m really shocked and depressed after this tragic loss. Our parents are still in India and we want to give peace to Kulwinder soul by performing last rituals at our hometown.”

Cst. Chantal Sears of White Rock RCMP said, “Given the apparent similarities between this incident and the one which occurred on Sunday evening, police are investigating to determine whether or not there is a conclusive link between the two events.”

White Rock mayor Megan Knight issued a statement after the tragic death of the young man, “I want to extend my condolences to the family of the young victim impacted by the tragic events of last night. Like many, I was profoundly saddened to learn of this distressing incident.”

To address these events, the city has heightened police presence and patrols along the waterfront and surrounding areas. Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Rob Dixon said, “This level of violence is not something we are accustomed to seeing in White Rock, however, we have experienced investigators who have been and continue to work diligently to find the person or persons responsible. Understandably, the incidents have raised concerns surrounding safety in our community. I share those concerns. These acts of violence are the top priority for me and the detachment.”

All residents are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant. “There were many people in the area and we are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was taking photos/ videos in the area to contact police,” said Staff Sergeant Rob Dixon. “Public safety is a priority so we are asking the public to assist us in our investigation to identify the suspect to prevent further incidents.”

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone who was in the area of the White Rock Promenade, east of the White Rock Pier or driving on Marine Drive on April 23, 2024, between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., with dash cameras or anyone who may have information regarding the homicide to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].