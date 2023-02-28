Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court against arrest by CBI in Delhi liquor ‘scam’

Delhi deputy chief minister on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court, challenging his arrest and the manner of CBI investigation in the alleged liquor scam case. The matter is expected to be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud at 10.30am for an urgent listing.

Sisodia was held on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

A special court in Delhi sent him to five-day CBI custody for effective interrogation to unravel the alleged scam. The Rouse Avenue Court, while sending Sisodia to the CBI remand, directed that the interrogation of the AAP leader during the remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI.

The court said, keeping in view the facts and circumstances, the accused is being remanded to CBI custody for a period of five days till March 4 for his further and extensive interrogation.

During arguments, the CBI counsel told the court that the Delhi deputy CM’s custodial interrogation is required for an effective investigation into the case. While seeking five days’ remand of Sisodia, the CBI said, “Conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner.”

The CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia’s arrests, claiming he was giving evasive replies and was not cooperating in the ongoing investigation in the liquor scam case.

The minister’s lawyer said there cannot be “self-incrimination” and not responding with an answer the agency wants cannot be construed as a lack of cooperation, seeking to rebut the CBI stand. The defence lawyers also said the policy was approved by the then lieutenant governor (LG), who did not object to tweaks that are now part of the allegations.

Rouse Avenue Court special judge MK Nagpal allowed the agency’s plea.

Sisodia, the second minister of the Capital’s elected government to be arrested by a federal agency, holds 18 portfolios and his arrest has triggered anger and protests from his party.