Mayor McCallum constructing 80-acre park, along one of Surrey’s major river systems

Mayor Doug McCallum and the City has released an update on the development of the concept design of phase one of the new Nicomekl Riverfront Park in preparation for a public engagement campaign planned in early 2023. The report provides residents with information on what has been completed to date, what is happening next, the site's history and significance and the principles and rationale being used to plan and design the park. A more detailed update, including drawings and renderings, will be released closer to the date of the public engagement in 2023. "We are pleased with the progress being made on the design of the first phase of the Nicomekl Riverfront Park," said Mayor Doug McCallum. "Designing and constructing an 80-acre park, along one of Surrey's major river systems, is complex and innovative work and will take time to do it right. When complete, the park will provide residents with increased recreational amenities like trails, kayak and canoe launches, a playground and viewpoints. It will also protect the environment, support wildlife habitat and help Surrey adapt to climate change and sea level rise." The project is being developed in three phases. The City is currently working on the detailed designs for phase one, the largest area (24 acres) of the project, known as the Hadden Mill and Oxbow zones, which are located on either side of King George Boulevard. Once complete, the design concept plan and drawings will be presented to the community for input in early 2023. Weaving together ecology, culture and recreation, the park will stretch from Elgin Road to 40 Avenue. Comprised of sensitive ecosystems, the area is historically and culturally significant and it will be designed to accommodate sea level rise and flooding. When complete, Nicomekl Riverfront Park will be 14 times larger than Crescent Beach Park in Surrey. The project is one of 13 Surrey project components to be partially funded through the Government of Canada's Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The project was also approved in the City's 2021 Five-Year (2021-2025) Capital Financial Plan.