Militants shoot dead woman teacher in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

Suspected militants on Tuesday morning shot dead a migrant government teacher inside her school in south Kashmir’s Kulgam area. The killing has come two weeks after a Kashmiri Pandit employee was shot dead inside his office.

The officials said that on Tuesday morning, the militants barged inside a government school at Gopalpora village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam area and fired at a teacher, inflicting critical wounds on her. She was shifted to the hospital but succumbed to the injuries. Police sources have identified the woman teacher as Rajni, a resident of Samba in Jammu region.

“Terrorists fired upon one woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, she has received critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” J-K Police said in a tweet.

The killing of the school teacher has come two weeks after a Kashmiri Pandit employee, Rahul Bhat, was killed inside his office at Chadoora in central Kashmir. Bhat’s killing on May 12 triggered massive protests from the community.Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said that the killing has deflated BJP’s “fake claims” about normalcy in Kashmir. “Despite GOIs fake claims about Kashmir being normal its obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise & a deep cause of concern. Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti Muslim narrative spun by BJP,” Mufti had tweeted.

Former Chief Minister and national conference Vice President Omar Abdullah had termed the killing as sad. “Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace,” Omar had tweeted. “Rajni was from Samba District of Jammu province. A government teacher working in Kulgam area of South Kashmir, she lost her life in a despicable targeted attack. My heart goes out to her husband Raj Kumar and the rest of her family. Another home irreparably damaged by violence”.

Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone had said: “Cowardice has yet again plummeted to shameless depths. A teacher- an innocent female hailing from Samba has been shot dead in Kulgam. May her soul rest in peace.”