Monsoon Live Updates: Red alert in parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka; 3 dead in landslide in Dakshina Kannada district

Monsoon, Weather Live Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert in parts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune and Kolhapur. Meanwhile, Thane and Mumbai are on orange alert till July 10. In Karnataka’s Udupi and Kodagu districts, where heavy showers are expected this week, schools and colleges have been shut.

Three people died and one was severely injured in a landslide that took place at the Panjikal village of Bantval in Dakshina Kannada district, Dr Rajendra K V, Deputy Commissioner, told ANI. “Three people have been rescued, out of which one is in critical condition and has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Rajendra said.

Following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am, four to six people have been missing. A senior State Disaster Management official said that at least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.