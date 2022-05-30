Narendra Modi govt anniversary Live Updates: PM Modi announces Rs 4,000 per month for children who lost parents to Covid-19

Narendra Modi govt anniversary Live Updates: The Modi government faces challenges across sectors from reviving the economy to reforming the agriculture sector after the three farm laws were withdrawn last year.

Narendra Modi govt anniversary Live Updates: Releasing the benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday announced that Rs 4,000 would be provided through various schemes to meet the daily needs of children who lost their parents to Covid-19. “If someone needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM CARES will help in that too,” the PM said. Apart from that, Modi announced that a stipend will be provided to those aged between 18 to 23 years. Scholarships were transferred to school-going children during the event, as well as a passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat. Minister of Women and Child AffairsDevelopment, Smriti Irani, was alsopresent for the event.

The Narendra Modi-led government completes eight years today. Since returning to power in 2019, it has checked several key boxes on its agenda. However, multiple challenges loom at home and abroad for the remainder of the Government’s second term.

The Modi government faces challenges across sectors from reviving the economy to reforming the agriculture sector after the three farm laws were withdrawn last year. Moreover, the turmoil in the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India’s leadership in the subcontinent will be tested in the near future.

In eight years of NDA government, I have done nothing that would shame citizens: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that during the eight-year-long reign of the NDA government, he has not done anything nor has allowed anyone even inadvertently to do acts that would shame citizens of the country, while trying to build the India dreamt of by Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the KD Parvadiya Multispecialty Hospital in Atkot village of Gujarat’s Rajkot district, Modi reminded the gathering that the government at the Centre completed eight “eight years of service to the nation” on May 26. He thanked the people of Gujarat for teaching him values and sending him to Delhi eight years ago.

“Thanks to the values you taught me, the education that you gave me, the lessons that you taught me as to how one should live for society, I didn’t hold back in serving the motherland over the past eight years. It is [thanks to] the sanskar (value) of yours, this soil and the pious land of revered Bapu and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that in eight years, I have not let anything happen even by mistake nor have I done anything myself as would make you or any other citizen of the country hang his head in shame,” he said.