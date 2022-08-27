New housing will support Douglas College students, relieve pressure on rental market

NEW WESTMINSTER – Douglas College students will be able to live where they learn for the first time in new student housing at the New Westminster campus.

Douglas College’s first on-campus housing will be a new 20-storey building with 368 student beds, academic space and parking. This will be the largest provincial capital investment into a post-secondary institution that will benefit both students and local renters.

This project is expected to add an estimated 1,074 direct and 890 indirect jobs.

“The new building, 808 Royal, is the culmination of years of consultation and collaboration to develop a unique building that reflects the kind of supportive community that students have come to expect from Douglas College,” said Kathy Denton, president, Douglas College.

Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, said, “Our government understands how important housing is for students, and we’re building 8,000 new student beds by 2028. Including Douglas College, we are now more than 85% of the way to reaching that goal.”

The $292.5-million project received $202.3 million in provincial funding, while Douglas College provided $90.2 million. Construction is expected to begin in summer 2023, with anticipated completion in summer 2026.

The new building will have 368 student beds in one-, two-, and four-bed units, as well as academic space, including new classrooms, student collaboration space, labs and offices, and food services.

With classes moving to the new academic building, space will become available for other purposes, including a potential expansion of the college’s child care facility.

The building will be constructed using natural products, including stone and wood, consistent with the Province’s CleanBC plan.