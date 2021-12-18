New portal launched to connect employers and job seekers in Surrey

In order to address current labour shortages and the mismatch of skilled labour and job vacancies the Surrey Board of Tradehas launched a new workforce centre. The Employment Bridge is a new tool for Surrey employers and job seekers to connect. It is designed to make it easier for employers to find prospective employees that have undergone formalized training, reskilling, and upskilling in different job functions across various industries.

Employers and individuals seeking employment can access the Employment Bridge here: https://businessinsurrey.com/workforce-support/employment-bridge/

The portal consists of the following:

Job Board

This feature is intended for employers to share new employment opportunities, which the Surrey Board of Trade shares and promotes on social media and with relevant talent. To post your employment opportunities to the Job Board, members must log in to their member account and submit a new job posting.

Applicant Board

In this feature the Surrey Board of Trade uploads the latest resumes from applicants that have most recently graduated from an accredited training institution in a specialized program. Browse through vetted resumes to find applicants with relevant training and skills.

The Surrey Board of Trade will continuously be adding and updating its inventory of new applicants and will promote them monthly.