Nushrratt Bharucha is happy she ‘finally’ heard a dating rumour about her after being spotted with Honey Singh

Days after she was spotted walking hand-in-hand with the rapper, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has responded to rumours of dating Honey Singh.

Asked about rumours that she is dating rapper Honey Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha has said that it is the first time that there is a dating rumour about her. Nushrratt and Honey Singh worked together in his music video Saiyaan Ji which came out in 2021 and featured her.

After a video showed Nushrratt and Honey walking hand-in-hand while stepping out of an event, fans have been speculating that they are dating. On their way out, the paparazzi greeted them but they walked away without speaking or posing.

Asked about rumours that she is dating Honey Singh, the actor told Indian Express, “You know what yeh mere life ka pehla dating rumour hai (This is my life’s first dating rumour). Everywhere that I have been, there has been no rumour. Also, because I have never been with anyone. When this came, I was like ‘Wow, I finally have one’. Now when people ask me these questions in rapid fire, I can at least tell them that I too had a dating rumour. I think people have no work in life and they also have a great imagination. So karte raho, I have no problem.”

Nushrratt awaits the release of her latest film Chatrapathi on May 12. Directed by VV Vinayak, the film is a Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2005 film by the same name. The original Telugu film featured Prabhas and Shriya Saran while the upcoming movie stars Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas alongwith Nushratt. Bellamkonda is best known for his films such as Sita, Kavacham and Alludu Adhurs.

In a press statement, Nushrratt had shared her views on the new film and said, “I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first pan-India action drama, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas.” Chatrapathi tells the story of a protagonist who rose against oppression to become a saviour of immigrants that suffered massive exploitation. The upcoming film also features Sharad Kelkar, Bhagyashree, Amit Nair, Sahil Vaid, Shivam Patil, and Rajendra Gupta, among several others