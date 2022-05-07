On Her 34Th B’day, Anushka Talks About Work-Family Life Balance

Mumbai: As she turned 34 on Sunday, actress-producer Anushka Sharma spoke about work-family life balance and how she is focusing on being a part of the best scripts that the Hindi film industry has to offer. That, she said, would make it worth staying away from her one-year-old toddler Vamika.

Anushka says, “I will always want to be a part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child.

“I have always been a seeker of balance in life and my priority now lies there. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure.”

The actress says her focus is on the quality of the films that she does.

“I’m always looking for these special scripts that fill me up with joy. I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represents women in cinema correctly and is also disruptive and content forward.

“As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That’s how I’m approaching my career right now,” she says.

Anushka will be next seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’, a film that traces India’s fast bowler Jhulan Goswami’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing the sport for the country.