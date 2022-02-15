Online Slots Popularity In Canada

The popularity of iGaming has increased rapidly in the last few years, and of those slots has become the most popular game to play.

When it comes to legalized gambling and playing slots in Canada, they are making huge strides. In 2021 they also passed the bill to allow single-sport wagering too.

Canada is comfortably in the top ten countries with the most gamblers, in part to the relaxed laws around online gambling.

But what might come as a surprise is that slots have a meteoric rise in popularity. Like many countries, Canada has seen a big shift in land-based casinos and more online players.

Online gambling and betting has been one of the fastest-growing markets globally, but what do Canadians play, and why did online slots become so popular?

What are the most popular games in Canada?

One of the biggest draws of an online casino is choosing from hundreds of games. Poker, blackjack, roulette, craps, bingo, slots, and more are all available from online casinos.

Around $31 billion a year is collected through Canada’s online gaming industry, a huge figure.

While slots are some of the most popular games to play, blackjack takes the crown, and within that, it is live blackjack that Canadians can’t get enough of.

Blackjack is in good company though, when Canadians head to a land-based casino, the top games played are blackjack and slots.

The online landscape of iGaming in Canada tells a similar story, seeing bingo, slots, and blackjack as the most played games.

Why are slots becoming so popular in Canada?

There are some features and reasons that slots are becoming so popular across the board. Slots have unique features and gameplay that have secured them in one of the gaming tops spots in Canada.

Choice

Slots provide players with so many choices of theme, music, paylines, and more. While the game mechanics are always simple, the choice players have over their games is quite extensive.

If you love dinosaurs, then check out the Jurassic World slots; fluffy animals your thing? Then check out Fluffy Favourites.

New players

Some games require you to spend more than a few hours learning them. Poker in all its forms and blackjack require skill and a lot of learning before you’re walking away from the table with a stack of cash.

But slots have one of the easiest entry points, as in – there isn’t one. Once you have read the short guide on playing, you are pretty much ready to play.

Innovation

Since the player base of slots is growing at speed, the technology and game development companies have put a lot of resources and cash into being cutting-edge.

You’ll see better graphics, the same game across multiple OS, music that no longer sounds like game music – but instead could be a movie soundtrack.

Slots off one of the most impressive gameplay experiences for a game that, at first glance, looks pretty basic.

Entertaining

The reason anyone plays games is to be entertained, and slots do a great job of keeping their Canadian audience tuned in.

When we head to a casino, either online or land-based, and are looking to play poker or other skills-based game, there can be a lot of pressure to win.

When you are playing slot machines, it doesn’t come with pressure to win; instead, it is all about the enjoyment of that game. Slot machine game developers know that, and so they make their games as entertaining as possible.

Jackpots

Slots have some of the biggest progressive jackpots and have seen some huge winners too. Some of the biggest wins in casino history are from progressive slot games. Most of the biggest slot winners for land-based casinos come from the Megabucks slot machines – one of which was a huge $39.7 million.

When it comes to online slot winners, there are a few of note: $24 million on Mega Fortune from a 25 cent bet, $22.4 million on Mega Moolah with less than 50 spins, and a winning bet of 0.75.

Convenience

One of the things that make online slots so popular is that they are very convenient. You can dip in and out and play when you want to. Online slots fit around your life and lifestyle; they are around 24/7/365.

You don’t need to drive to a casino; instead, you can open an app on your mobile phone or log into your account on a computer.

Bonuses and Promos

If there is one thing that makes online slots more attractive, it is that they offer a huge range of bonuses, free spins, and promotions.

When you find the game site that you want to play on, you are likely to find great signup bonuses. Often a signup bonus will offer to match, double or even triple your first deposit – with a bundle of free spins too!

That is a lot of bang for your buck.

Which online slots should you play first?

If you have never played before and are looking to play the best online slots in Canada that have the best reputation, then here are some you should check out:





Starburst

Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead

Wolf Gold

Mega Moolah

Game of Thrones Slots Casino

Although you can find a whole range of online slots games in Canada that are a theme that you prefer.

