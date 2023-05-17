‘Param Bir Singh was used to frame me’, claims ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

In 2021, Param Bir Singh in a letter to then Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had accused Deshmukh of extorting ₹100 crore from city’s bar owners per month.

After the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government dropped all charges on Saturday against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and revoked his suspension order, former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday alleged that the government used Singh to frame him.

“Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was used by the government to frame me and now as a reward his suspension has been revoked. I will raise this issue in the party’s core committee meeting today,” Deshmukh said speaking to reporters.

In 2021, Singh in a letter to then Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had accused Deshmukh of extorting ₹100 crore from several city’s bar owners every month with the help of police officers.

As part of the decision, Singh’s suspension until his superannuation in June 2022, will be treated as a period spent on duty, and all his perks will be restored, officials said. The move comes after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Delhi, on March 16, 2023, allowed Singh’s petition to challenge his suspension.

Singh, who served as Mumbai’s 43rd police commissioner from February 29, 2020, claimed that he was abruptly transferred from the post on March 17, 2021, and reassigned as Commandant General, Home Guards, Maharashtra, just four days after assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who was then heading the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Singh in May last year had claimed that he was targeted by the former ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, after he had exposed the alleged wrongdoings of the Deshmukh.