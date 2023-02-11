Patients in BC experienced longest Walk-in Clinic Wait Time across Canada

A new report from Medimap has highlighted the continued crisis in B.C.’s primary care system. The Walk-in Clinic Wait Time Index found that patients in British Columbia and Nova Scotia experienced the longest average wait times across Canada in 2022.
On average, British Columbians had to wait more than triple the amount of time (79 minutes) to see a physician at a walk-in clinic, compared to Ontarians who waited an average of 25 minutes. In BC residents of North Vancouver have the longest wait times in all of Canada, with an average wait of 160 minutes per visit, closely followed by Victoria at 137 minutes.