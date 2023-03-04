Police investigating circumstances leading up to sudden death of hockey player Robin Janjua

Surrey’s hockey community is shocked at the sudden death of a 14-year-old South Surrey hockey player Robin Janjua. Janjua died on February 13. He played on Delta Hockey Academy’s U15 Green team.

Although the reason and the circumstances leading to his death are not known, police are investigating the case.

Corporal Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer, said in email to the LINK, “I can confirm that Surrey RCMP is investigating the circumstances leading up to the sudden death of a youth on February 13, 2023. We are not able to provide any further details regarding the investigation at this point in time and we are not seeking any additional information from the public.”

The community has been greatly impacted by this tragic loss, and our thoughts are with the youth’s family and friends during this very difficult time, she said.

The Surrey-Now Leader reported, “Police are looking into whether “sextortion,” a type of sexual exploitation, played a role in the suicide of 14-year-old Robin Janjua, whose funeral was held Saturday (Feb. 25) in Delta.”

Kris Beech, Robin’s coach at Delta Hockey Academy, told Global News that “some horrible people took advantage of this young man.”

The Surrey Eagles expressing the loss wrote on social media that Robin was “one of the brightest stars of our local community. Along with the Janjua family, our players and families, we remember the unforgettable presence that Robin brought as he touched the hearts of our entire hockey community in Surrey. “

He was a beloved son, brother and friend to many. He absolutely loved the game of hockey, he was exceptionally talented and had a strong commitment and positive attitude whenever he played. Robin embodied the essence of what it meant to be a great teammate, and his loss will continue to be felt deeply across the hockey community. “On behalf of the Surrey Eagles, our players and parents, we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the Janjua family at this very difficult time.”

The Delta Hockey Academy posted the following on Twitter on February 21: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Delta Hockey Academy student-athlete Robin Janjua. Robin was a kind-hearted young man who will be greatly missed by his U15 Green teammates and the entire Delta Hockey Academy family.

“Over the past week our community has been grieving the loss of our friend and our teammate. … We will continue to work with the Janjua family to honour Robin’s legacy as an exceptional student, athlete and teammate.”

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey wrote on Facebook, “Robin left the Ravens to play for Delta Hockey Academy at the start of this season. He is a beloved son, brother and friend to many. He absolutely loved the game of hockey, he was exceptionally talented and had a strong commitment and positive attitude whenever he played. Robin embodied the essence of what it meant to be a great teammate, and his loss will continue to be felt deeply across the hockey community.”