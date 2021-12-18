7.6 C
New York
Saturday, December 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeBreaking News
Breaking NewsInternational

Province to cover cost of drug used in treating rare bone disorder in people under 18

By Team Link
0
1

VICTORIA – Eligible people in B.C. living with X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH), a rare genetic and chronically debilitating bone disorder, will have help as the provincial government is covering costs for burosumab, or Crysvita, the medication used to treat the disease.

Symptoms typically develop around the ages of one or two and include rickets, delayed walking, bowed legs, bone pain, impaired growth and severe dental issues. Adults with XLH can have symptoms such as bone and joint pain, fractures, severe dental issues, hearing loss and fatigue.

The annual cost of burosumab at list price ranges from $130,000 to $1.17 million, depending on the patient’s weight and age. B.C. participated in pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance negotiations with the manufacturer to finalize its funding decision.

The Ministry of Health will provide funding for burosumab through the BC Expensive Drugs for Rare Diseases (EDRD) process for eligible XLH patients. EDRDs are considered non-benefits, but some drugs and patients may be eligible for coverage on a case-by-case, last-resort basis. Patients will need to discuss their eligibility with their health-care provider.

Prior to the approval of burosumab in Canada, there had been no approved treatments for XLH that target the underlying cause of the disease.

Treatment usually starts at the time of diagnosis and continues until bones stop growing, and includes phosphate supplements combined with high-dose calcitriol. Growth hormones may also be required, as well as orthopedic surgery.

Clinical trials of burosumab in patients under the age of 18 showed reduced deformities in lower extremities, as well as significant improvements in stiffness and the severity of rickets.

There are approximately 15 people with XLH under the age of 18 in B.C.

Previous articleMETRO VANCOUVER 2022 STANDING COMMITTEES ANNOUNCED
Next articleVancouver streamlines the delivery of new rental housing in and around neighbourhood shopping areas
Team Link

Related Articles

Stay Connected

22,044FansLike
3,063FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Link Newspaper is your Weekly South Asian newspaper. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the industry.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - TheLinkPaper.ca