Mohamed Abdulrahman Mohamed victim in Surrey hotel’s parking lot targeted shooting

SURREY: The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified 28-year-old Mohamed Abdulrahman Mohamed as the victim of shooting that took place in a parking lot at the Days Inn Hotel (13373 King George Boulevard).

According to IHTI, Mohamed was from Surrey and was known to police. “While still early in the investigation, homicide investigators are able to confirm that this shooting was targeted, but not connected to any other recent shootings. IHIT investigators are able to confirm that Mohamed was involved in drug trafficking but unable to confirm any gang-nexus at this time.”

On July 4, 2022 at approximately 4:57 pm, Surrey RCMP was called to a parking lot at the Days Inn Hotel (13373 King George Boulevard) after a report of shots fired was received.

Upon police attendance, an adult male victim was located in medical distress suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite all attempts to revive the individual they succumbed to their injuries. Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident, the police said.

A suspect vehicle described as an older model silver 4 door Infiniti sedan was seen fleeing from the area. Police were investigating whether a burnt out vehicle located a short time later in the area of 96 Avenue and 124 Street was connected to the homicide.

“Regardless of Mohamed’s alleged activities or associations, his life was taken from him,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “our investigators are committed to resolving this homicide and are seeking public assistance.”

IHIT is seeking witnesses in the area of the Days Inn at 13373 King George Boulevard who may have information about this shooting. IHIT is also interested in dashcam in the areas around the Days Inn and the burned vehicle at 124 Street and 96 Avenue on July 4, 2022 around 5 p.m.