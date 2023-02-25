Retired North Vancouver School Teacher formally charged for alleged sexual offences

A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacherhas been charged after multiple sexual assault complaints were made against.

On February 15, 2023, the BC Prosecution Service formally charged Brian Moore with 12 counts of sexual offences, including 10 counts of indecent assault on a male; one count of sexual touching of a person under 14-years-old; and one count of sexual assault.

Moore, now 83, taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School starting in 1970 before the end of his employment in 1982. It is alleged that Moore committed at least one of these acts after his tenure as a teacher, in 2007.

Since the initial media release in August 2022, the North Vancouver RCMP Special Victims unit has continued identifying several additional victims who came forward and secured evidence to support further charges.

“We understand that this news may be upsetting for members of the community and especially for the victims”, said Constable Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP. “We would like to thank those that came forward to provide statements. Without their courage, we would not be in the position we are in today.”

“For some, hearing about this may bring on memories of past trauma. If you are a victim, please reach out for support. Our Victim Services Unit can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 604-969-7540. We want you to know we are here, we will listen and we will support you,” said Constable Sahak.