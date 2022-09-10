Saviour of homeless patients Dr Mangat to visit Surrey

A living example of selfless service to humanity Dr Naurang Singh Mangat will be visiting Surrey from September 16 (evening) to 20 (Noon). During his visit, he will stay at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara, Surrey.

For more than a decade he has been looking after and trying to save lives of the destitute, homeless, blind, disabled, mentally challenged and poor sick people lying on the streets of Punjab.

It was in 2005 that Dr. Mangat began cycling around Ludhiana city providing free medical care to homeless and sick people lying on the roadsides and at other places. His untiring efforts to help the homeless sick have now taken the shape of three-storey building which is located near village Sarabha of Ludhiana district.

“Till today this registered charity called “Guru Amar Das Apahaj Ashram” has admitted about 950 patients. Many were rehabilitated after medical treatment and some expired due to their critical medical condition. However, nearly 200 patients are living in the Ashram permanently. Of these 125 are mentally challenged. About 65 are bedridden and unable to answer the call of nature on their own. Some have total memory loss. These patients are provided food, clothes, medical treatment, nursing care – ALL FREE OF COST. Out of these, 75 patients are living in the three story building. However, the remaining 125 male patients are living in temporary steel sheds,” mentioned a release from the Ashram.

Dr Mangat who is a former Professor and Scientist of PAU, Ludhiana, University of Windsor, and Morrison Scientific Calgary said that on completion of the new building being constructed, the Ashram would be able to move these male patients living in the temporary iron sheds to the new multi-sotrey building. Ashram has employed 35 people to look after these patients. These include a doctor, nurses, care takers, security guards and some for preparing food. As the Charity has no source of income, the expenses running into lakhs of rupees per month are supported by the Public. For more information, Dr Mangat can be reached at his India cell phone 95018-42506; Canada cell phone 403-401-8787 or at [email protected]