Sharnjit Gill of Surrey and his team at Verico Mortgage finalists for two prestigious mortgage awards in Canada

The Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP) has released this year’s Excellence Awardees, now finalists for the 2023 Canadian Mortgage Awards. Sharnjit Singh Gill of Surrey and his team of VERICO Superior Mortgage, are in the list.

Gill has made it to Broker of the Year (BC) category where only 10 brokers are selected in whole of BC. His company VERICO Superior Mortgage has found a place in Brokerage of the Year category. Only 10 Mortgage Companies are selected all over Canada and only two companies are from BC.

“Being named an Excellence Awardee is an incredible honor. It is a recognition of the hard work and dedication. We have worked very hard to earn. It is a testament to our commitment and passion toward our clients and also for the pursuit of excellence,” said Sharnjit Gill.

“Our team always does what is right for our clients and we add value to our services. Honesty and hard work goes long way to build Trust. It is quite challenging to remain at the top, year after year. But we work hard to remain consistent. We get 85% our business from the repeat clients,” he said. He expressed his deep gratitude to his incredible clients for their support and trust since 2000.

Gill and his team’s mission is to educate and guide people before offering them the mortgage. Gill says that when they educate and equip their clients with the right knowledge, people feel empowered and buy from them, referring them further. He feels that this dedication towards their clients has made them one of the top producers of mortgages in BC.

A senior manager in UCO bank in India, Gill decided to try his tryst with destiny in Canada in 1995. He became the first turbaned Sikh to be a manager in Bank of Montreal in 1996. After working there for 5 years, he decided to start his own mortgage services in 2001. Within two years, the father and son duo become top mortgage brokers with various credit unions. He was ranked number one with credit union for the Year 2015 and 2016 for maximum mortgages funded. The secret behind his success is his strength to educate people. “They will get the mortgage but not the guidance. We a spend lot of time in giving full information. We tell them about features of the mortgage.”

