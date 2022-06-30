Shilpa Shetty performs yoga while on vacation: Don’t take a detour from your ‘fitness road’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who often sets fitness goals with her workout sessions, yet again took to Instagram to share an exercise video — while vacationing in London.

The 47-year-old ditched the cliché holiday pictures and instead treated her fans to a video of herself doing yoga asanas. In the clip, her sister Shamita Shetty can also be seen working out in the background.

This time, the Nikamma actor could be seen performing ‘Gatyatamak Eka Pada Uttanasana Pawanmuktasana’ followed by ‘Naukasana’ and its variations for core strengthening. “Even if you’re in #VacayMode, don’t take a detour from your fitness road,” she captioned the video, attributing it to be the “motivation to start my day (even if I’m on a holiday with a 3-times-a-week fitness routine).”

As always, Shilpa also shared the many health benefits of Gatyatamak Eka Pada Uttanasana Pawanmuktasana, writing that “it helps improve the digestive system and is beneficial in controlling acidity, gases, and constipation.”

The actor, who followed her practice of the asana with Naukasana and some variations, shared that it is one of the best asanas to strengthen the core since it directly works on the improvement of liver, kidney, and pancreas. However, “anyone suffering from slip-disc, back pain or cervical problem should avoid this asana,” she advised.

Once again stressing the need to exercise daily, Shilpa urged her fans to always take out time for their health. “Make sure to spend a few minutes focusing on yourself before you delve into the day💪,” she wrote.