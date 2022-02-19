Sophie’s Place: Serving physically, sexually abused children for 10 years

SURREY: Ten years ago in 2012, Sophie’s Place opened its doors as the first child and youth advocacy centre in British Columbia.

Sophie’s Place provides a child-friendly space for Surrey children ages 0-15 who have been physically and/or sexually abused, enabling them to share their story and receive essential services. It operates under the umbrella of The Centre for Child Development of the Lower Mainland, which was established in 1953 and provides comprehensive medical rehabilitation programs and services for over 3000 children with special needs every year.

“In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Sophie’s Place, we are asking for donations that will go towards meeting the greatest needs that children and youth face”, says Judy Mann, Vice-President of Business Development for The Centre for Child Development. “Currently these needs include food supports for children arriving hungry at Sophie’s Place and other programs of The Centre for Child Development, as well as mental health supports in the face of long waitlists.”

You can make a difference in the lives of the extremely vulnerable children served at Sophie’s Place. Help by donating at the-centre.org/donate or contact Judy Mann at [email protected].

Sophie’s Place will also be raising funds to help support programs like Sophie’s Place at all our fundraising events throughout 2022:

Run, Walk and Roll – June 5 th at South Surrey Athletic Park

at South Surrey Athletic Park Golf Tournament – August 24 th at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club

at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club Gala of Hope – November 19th at The Aria Convention Centre

You can help by purchasing tickets or sponsoring one of these events. To purchase tickets or for more information visit: the-centre.org/upcoming-events. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Judy Mann at [email protected].

Sophie’s Place is also hosting its 4th provincial conference focusing on a multi-disciplinary approach to child maltreatment. It takes place virtually on February 15 – 16, 2022, hosting experts working in the field of child abuse and offering valuable insights from survivors of childhood abuse. This conference will equip professionals to meet the needs of, and improve service provided to, child abuse victims and their families.

The conference will feature a keynote address by Detroit Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Mulcahy and bring together knowledgeable authorities such as the Honourable Judge Marion Buller, who was the first female First Nations judge appointed in British Columbia and was appointed as chief commissioner for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“The conference provides an opportunity for attendees to hear first-hand from experts in their respective fields,” comments Amarjit Sahota, Vice-President of Sophie’s Place. “I would like to thank our collaborating partners: the Surrey RCMP, Ministry of Children and Family Development, Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and the City of Surrey for their dedication and support in facilitating this conference.”