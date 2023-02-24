Steve Jobs remembered on 68th birth anniversary

Wishes poured in from around the world for Apple visionary Steve Jobs on his 68th birth anniversary as people remembered his unparalleled contribution in the field of technology and innovation.

remembered as the genius inventor who founded Apple Inc in his garage, would have turned 68 on Friday. On his birth anniversary, wishes poured in from around the world as people remembered his legacy and recalled some of the finest thoughts and words of wisdom shared by Jobs in his time.

Tech giant Apple, on its website, paid tribute to the legend by opening an email in his name called ‘remembering Steve’ and asked people around the world to share their messages for Jobs, who revolutionised product development and innovation in a manner which is second to none.

A brief timeline of Steve Jobs’ journey:

Jobs was born on February 24, 1955, in San Francisco, United States. He graduated from high school in 1972 and enrolled in Reed College in Portland, Oregon but dropped soon after 6 months.

Before finding Apple Inc, Jobs worked for video game maker Atari. He found Apple, which is the seventh biggest company in the world today (as per Fortune 500), with Steve Wozniak in 1976 in his garage. He took the company public in 1980, raising $110 million.

In 1985, Jobs was ousted as chairman in a boardroom coup and later founded high-end computer making company Next and bought animation studio Pixar. In 1995, Pixar’s Toy Story, the first commercial computer-animated feature was released in theatres.

It was not until in 1997, when Jobs returned to Apple, a year after his ‘Next’ was bought by the tech giant. While he returned as an advisor and then interim CEO at Apple at a time when the company was facing losses amounting to nearly $2 billion, he was named as its CEO in 2000. In 2006, Disney bought Pixar and Jobs became Disney’s largest single shareholder.

Before these developments, in 2004, Jobs went under surgery for a rare but curable form of pancreatic cancer. He resigned as Apple CEO in August 2011 and was elected its chairman. The Apple visionary died at the age of 56 on October 5 that year. While the announcement of his death did not mention any reasons, he probably died of cancer he was struggling with.