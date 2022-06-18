Surrey Fusion Festival returns to Holland Park on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24

Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, has announced local, national, and international headliners for the 15th annual, free event. Surrey R&B duo MANILA GREY and Canadian hip-hop artist Shad will perform on Saturday, July 23, and Indian-Punjabi singer Sharry Mann and Surrey-based Zora Randhawa will headline on Sunday, July 24. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days in Holland Park.

“On behalf of Council, I am thrilled to invite residents back to Holland Park to experience the ultimate celebration of food, music and culture at Surrey’s Fusion Festival,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “This great summer event is an opportunity for all to explore the world through live entertainment, workshops and delicious food. A special thank you to our presenting sponsor Coast Capital for your stalwart support over the past 15 years.”

Born and raised in Surrey, MANILA GREY are one of B.C.’s fastest growing artists. They have garnered over sixty million streams on Spotify, most notably with their songs “Silver Skies” and “Timezones.” Shad is one of Canada’s most revered rappers and is known as a wordsmith who embodies hip-hop’s power to entertain and educate. He won a Juno Award in 2011 for Rap Recording of the Year. Sharry Mann is a singer and actor recognized as a leader in the Punjabi music industry. Surrey-based Punjabi artist Zora Randhawa has performed on world tours with Dr. Zeus, Gippy Grewal, Sharry Mann, Hard Kaur, Geeta Zaildar, Diljit Dosanjh and many more. Additional performers include XL the Band, Babylung, Golosa La Orquesta, Balaklava Blues, Curtis Clearsky and the Constellationz, SadéAwele and Serengeti, Mattmac, Yvonne Kushe and Luv Randhawa.

Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2022 theme “CommUNITY” will be displayed at over 40 cultural pavilions. Here, attendees will learn about traditions from around that world that bring people together and build bridges between cultures. Now in its 15th year, the two-day event will also feature four musical stages, two dance stages, a kid’s stage, dance lessons, workshops, an Indigenous Village and marketplace, dance battles and amusement rides. The festival will also showcase a new Cultural Cooking Arena where Surrey youth will compete in cooking competitions. Surrey Fusion Festival will meet health and safety guidelines as set out by the Provincial Health Officer, Worksafe BC, Fraser Health and appropriate industry associations. We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia. Visit surreyfusionfestival.ca for more information.