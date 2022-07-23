Surrey Fusion Festival Returns to Holland Park this Weekend

SURREY: The City of Surrey is hosting the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival this Saturday and Sunday. The festival will feature eight stages, a cooking arena, an Indigenous Village, yoga and meditation classes, a kid’s zone, and amusement rides. 40 cultural pavilions will sell authentic cuisine, textiles, art, and other goods, and will also educate the public on their history and traditions relating to the 2022 theme of “CommUNITY.”

When: Saturday, July 23 – Sunday July 24, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Highlights: Saturday, July 23:

1:30 p.m. – Parade of Culture from the SFU Celebration Stage to the Concord Pacific World Music Stage

2:00 p.m. – Indigenous Welcome and Opening Ceremony (Concord Pacific World Music Stage)

12:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Youth Cooking Showdown (Cultural Cooking Arena)

7:30 p.m. – Dance Battle Final (KPU Community Dance Stage)

7:30 p.m. – Shad (Concord Pacific World Music Stage)

9:00 p.m. – Manila Grey (Concord Pacific World Music Stage)

Sunday, July 24:

12:00 – 8:00 p.m. – Cooking Demonstrations (Cultural Cooking Arena)

7:00 p.m. – Zora Randhawa (Concord Pacific World Music Stage)

8:00 p.m. – Curtis Clearsky and the Constellationz (Siam Stage)

8:30 p.m. – Sharry Mann (Concord Pacific World Music Stage)

Location: Holland Park

13428 Old Yale Rd, Surrey, BC V3T 3C7

Surrey Fusion Festival will meet health and safety guidelines as set out by the Provincial Health Officer, Worksafe BC, Fraser Health and appropriate industry associations. Visit surreyfusionfestival.ca for more information.

The City of Surrey gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia.