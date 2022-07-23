Richmond Police Chief Dave Chauhan Visits Gurdwara Nanak Niwas

It was a great honour for the Gurdwara Nanak Niwas (aka as #5 Road Gurdwara) Management to welcome newly appointed Chief Superintendent of the RCMP Richmond Detachment Dave Chauhan. Mr. Chauhan was accompanied by a number of his senior management team. Invited guests were welcomed by a number of Executive Committee Members including President Ubed Sidhu, Vice President Balbir Jawanda , General Secretary Balwant Sanghera, Chain Batth and Kanwarjit Sihota. After enjoying a delicious vegetarian langar , the two sides had a very cordial discussion about a number of items of mutual interest. The Committee members congratulated Mr. Chauhan for his achievements and rising through the ranks since he joined the RCMP in 1991. Dave mentioned that he is very happy to head the RCMP Detachment in Richmond and looks forward to working with the Gurdwara management in promoting peace and harmony in the community. The Committee was pleased to offer Dave and his team an open invitation to visit the Gurdwara at any time convenient to them. Dave thanked the management for the warm welcome given to him and his team members.