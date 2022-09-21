Surrey Mayor Announces Plan to build New Swimming Pool for Cloverdale and Clayton

With a rapidly growing population, Mayor Doug McCallum and the Safe Surrey Coalition recognize the need for more community infrastructure. With that in mind, Mayor Doug McCallum has announced a plan to build new swimming pool similar to the swimming pools in South Surrey and Fleetwood for residents living in Cloverdale and Clayton at the Clayton Community Centre.

With a SkyTrain coming to the neighborhood and their expected growth, Mayor McCallum wants to build vital amenities around.

“There is already a huge demand and currently no swimming pool to accommodate its existing, or those who are newly arrived. The communities of Cloverdale and Clayton have experienced incredible growth and for over a decade, residents have been asking for more recreational amenities. With new residents moving in, and the SkyTrain being built through their neighbourhoods, residents need more community infrastructure as soon as possible. Rather than playing catch-up down the road, our plan is to build now. The time is now, not later, so that residents can live, work, and play” said Mayor McCallum.



For more information on the Mayor and the Safe Surrey Coalition, they encourage you to contact [email protected]