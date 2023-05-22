Surrey Motorcycle Skills Challenge

May 28, 2023 9am-3pm

Kwantlen Polytechnic University

12666 72 Ave, Surrey BC

Are you a motorcyclist and have always wanted to improve your riding skills? A motorcycle trained officer will set up as series of patterns that riders can maneuver through to test their skills, train and practise like the police.

Improve your riding skills, train like the police. Don’t forget your riding gear.

*Class 6 License required or Class 6 Learners or Class 8 with Supervisor