Surrey unveils Focus Newton Action plan to upgrade Newton’s community life

The City of Surrey has unveiled the action plan for the enhancement and beautification of Surrey’s Newton community.

The Focus Newton Action Plan was presented to Surrey City Council on April 22. It outlines key objectives for the enhancement and beautification of Surrey’s Newton community.

Community input helped inform five key focus areas of the Action Plan including enhancing greenery and vibrancy, increasing cleanliness and safety of public spaces, fostering social connectedness, providing amenities, and improving active transportation.

“Led by the Focus Newton Task Force, this comprehensive plan is more than a set of initiatives; it’s a commitment to enhancing livability in the Newton community,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “Through the collaborative efforts of the community and the Task Force, we have developed a set of innovative recommendations that promise to transform Newton into a dynamic focal point. From the enhancement of green spaces to the improvement of major facilities, these recommendations are tailored to elevate Newton into a thriving and vibrant community that we can all take pride in.”

A large number of capital investments and programming have been approved through the Focus Newton Action Plan. These include the expansion of family focused programs, such as the Community Picnic Programs and Outdoor Movie Night in Parks. Comprehensive horticulture improvements, beautification and placemaking projects have also been planned for the entrances of several parks including the Newton Athletic Park and Tamanawis Park. The expansion of seasonal lights and mural projects throughout Newton are also planned. In addition, there will be considerable focus on litter clean-up on arterial roads and parks. The City will be investing in large capital projects such as the planned construction of the Newton Multisport Box, and increasing public amenities such as picnic tables and benches throughout Newton parks.

“Newton is Surrey’s most populated community. The Action Plan will help us prepare for future growth and address the most pressing concerns and priorities of residents,” said Councillor Harry Bains, Chair of the Focus Newton Task Force. “Together, we can make a positive impact and create a neighbourhood that we are proud to call home.”

Over 2,000 residents provided valuable feedback on the Focus Newton plan through three open houses, an online survey, and six survey outreach events. The City and Council also engaged with key stakeholders including businesses, community groups and local leaders. In addition, over 42,000 residents were informed through various channels including mailed postcards, the project website, or social media.

Following Council approval of the plan, the City will provide regular updates on the implementation progress of the plan. During the implementation phase, the City will leverage upcoming capital projects, and identify opportunities to invite community champions to help steward these actions.

For more information, see the corporate report https://www.surrey.ca/sites/default/files/corporate-reports/CR_2024-R073.pdf.