Surrey’s Property Tax Rate Amongst the Lowest in Metro Vancouver

Safe Surrey Coalition-led City Council holds line for taxpayers while making huge community investments

SURREY – The City of Surrey’s just-announced 2.9 property tax rate is the lowest in Metro Vancouver amongst those municipalities that have released a budget thus far.

Municipality 2022 Property Tax Rate Surrey 2.9% Burnaby 2.95% Coquitlam 3.43% West Vancouver 3.79% Richmond 3.86% New Westminster 4.4% Vancouver 6.35%

This comes in spite of an historic series of capital projects that will see improvements to recreation facilities, arenas, sports fields, parks and arts and culture amenities. The rate is also in spite of a new phase of hiring at the City of Surrey, which is designed to improve service levels for Surrey residents.

The ability to continue to build for the future while keeping the property tax rate lower than all other Metro Vancouver municipalities is a conscious effort by the Safe Surrey Coalition-led City Council, according to Mayor Doug McCallum.

“Our agenda is the most ambitious in the history of the City of Surrey, with a new Surrey Police Service, a SkyTrain extension and over 20 new major capital projects over the coming years,” says McCallum. “With renewed funding partnerships with senior levels of government and effective fiscal planning, we have been able to maintain the property tax rate at 2.9% for the past four years.”