Taiwan earthquake: A look at 5 horror videos as violent tremors rock country

An earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale hit Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, killing at least four people and injuring several others. This also triggered a tsunami in Japan’s Yonaguni Island. In the aftermath of the tragedy, social media is overwhelmed with terrifying visuals.

This earthquake is the strongest to hit Taiwan in 25 years. Back in 1999, a 7.2-magnitude temblor that hit the country’s Nantou county killed more than 2,500 people, and injured more than 1,300 others.

According to local fire department officials, four people died in Hualien county in the recent quake. This is the earthquake’s epicentre. Over 50 people suffered injuries due to falling rocks in Hualien.

Several horrifying visuals of the earthquake have surfaced on social media. Here’s a look at five horror videos:

One video shows a man swimming in a pool when the quake struck. The video shows the pool in Taipei, Taiwan, shaking violently as the person is stuck in it.

Another video unveiled a terrifying scene on the Taipei Metro, showing dozens of people struggling to stand still as the earthquake struck.

The earthquake reportedly damaged buildings in Hualien. Across Taiwan, train services were suspended. Schools and government offices were given the option to suspend classes and work. There are reports of tiles falling from buildings in Taipei. According to the Associated Press, the walls of the national legislature, a converted school built before World War II, has also been damaged.