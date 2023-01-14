Three family members found dead in South Surrey home

Three family members were found dead inside their Surrey, B.C. home. The deceased have been described as Asian origin.

Police identifying the deceased as 56 year-old Xiao Yan Zhen, 58 year-old Li Li and 24 year-old Daniel Li, all of Surrey.

Li’s extended family issued a statement. “When we heard the tragic news, we were strongly shocked with profound sadness. In our memory they were a happy family, loving each other. Thanks to police and all who provide us with support and help,” said Zhijun Li, on behalf of the grieving family. “To respect the deceased, it is our hope that the acquaintances and friends of them do not disclose the details of the family to the public, and no photos of them appear in the media.”

On January 9, 2023, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Surrey RCMP attended a residence in the 15600-block of 112 Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered three deceased adults inside the home, whom are believed to be part of the same family.

IHIT took conduct of the investigation and worked in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

“Investigators will continue to be in the area speaking to neighbours throughout the day,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT. “Preliminary evidence suggests there is no outstanding suspect, though we are not ruling out any investigative theory.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact IHIT directly at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].