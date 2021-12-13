Trailer launch of Godaam, the untold stories of Indian Farmers

The Makers of Godaam movie has released the trailer of the movie which is releasing on 17th December. Presented by Sarthak Cinema and produced by Sujeet Pratap Singh the cast includes of Sujeet Pratap Singh, S Babli, Akhil Gaurav Singh, Bipin Panigrahi, Maya Jaiswal, Akksar Allahabadi, Sunny Upadhyay, Shayna Khan, Arun Shukla, Huma Kamal and others. The film is written and directed by Akhil Gaurav Singh and Akksar Allahabadi.

The movie revolves around the story of a village farmer named Gobar who falls in love with a girl named Haldi. Stuck with financial issues and unforeseen conditions the film talks about the struggles of a poor village farmer. Nested inside a small village the film shows the length to which a person can go to win his dream and love. Actor Sujeet Pratap Singh plays a very important character in the film as he is playing Vikas Babu who wants to bring change in Village but due to a lot of problems in village its very challenging for him.

In a short interaction with the media Sujit Pratap Singh Said, “I come from a family of farmers and so I know the harsh realities and the struggles. I have even faced this situation. That’s why this subject of the movie is very close to my heart and I felt like being a part of it. I tried my level best to bring out the struggles of the farmers on the big screen”.

Inspired from the real-life situations of the farmers in India, the movie talks about the struggle and pain of the farmers. The film is all set to be released on 17th December at your nearest cinema halls.