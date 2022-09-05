UK PM Election Results Live Updates: Liz Truss Ahead Of Rishi Sunak As UK To Get New PM Today

New Delhi: Britain will learn today who will be its next prime minister, with Liz Truss expected to be named leader of the governing Conservative Party and the successor of Boris Johnson

The result will be announced at 12:30 pm (5 pm IST), after foreign minister Truss and her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, spent the summer rallying support among the Conservative Party members who cast the final vote.

Long the front-runner in the race to replace Johnson, Truss, if appointed, will become the Conservatives’ fourth prime minister since a 2015 election. Over that period the country has been buffeted from crisis to crisis, and now faces what is forecast to be a long recession triggered by sky-rocketing inflation which hit 10.1 per cent in July.

The 47-year-old has consistently been ahead of 42-year-old Mr Sunak in polling among the estimated 200,000 Tory members eligible to vote.

Boris Johnson was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal and he will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to officially tender his resignation. His successor will follow him and be asked to form a government.