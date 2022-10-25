Ukraine War Must Be Seen To Conclusion’: Rishi Sunak In 1st Speech As PM

London: Britain’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, vowed Tuesday to help Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion even as he warned of difficult financial choices ahead for his government.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Sunak called it a “terrible war that must be seen successfully to its conclusion”.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the new UK Prime Minister and said Kyiv was ready to strengthen ties with London, a key military ally.

“Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on taking office as British Prime Minister!” Zelensky wrote on social media, saying he hoped Sunak would be able “to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today.”

“I’m ready to continue strengthening the Ukrainian-British strategic partnership together!” the Ukrainian leader added.