Vaisakhi celebration at Richmond Gurdwara

April is the Sikh Heritage Month in Canada and Vaisakhi and Khalsa Sirjna Divas celebrations have gained added significance. The Nagar Kirtan by Khalsa Diwan Society in Vancouver on April 13 and one by Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar Sahib in Surrey on April 20 have been a huge success. In addition to that, nearly every Gurdwara in Metro Vancouver has also celebrated both of these special events in a big way. In Richmond, India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas on # 5 Road also celebrated Vaisakhi and Khalsa’s Sirjna Divas on April 13. A large number of devotees came to the Gurdwara on this very special day. In addition to melodious Kirtan by Gurdwara’s Kirtani Jatha, on behalf of the Gurdwara management, Secretary Balwant Singh Sanghera shared his thoughts about both Vaisakhi and Khalsa Sirjna Divas with the congregation. Punjabi School students shared beautiful and heart warming shabads with the congregation. Avtar Singh shared a lovely poem about Guru Gobind Singh ji with the congregation. After Ardas and Parshad, members of the congregation enjoyed a delicious vegetarian langar.