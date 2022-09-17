Vandalism at Toronto’s Swaminarayan Mandir strongly condemn

Toronto police is investigating after reports of India hatred graffiti on the gates of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir were filed.

This is not the first time a Hindu place of worship has been vandalized with hate graffities. Few weeks ago, statue of Mahatma Gandhi was also vandalized in Vishnu Temple in Toronto.

Several videos surfaced on social media showing phrases like “Hindustan Murdabad,”and “Khalistan” sprayed on the temple’s gates.

In a statement, officials at the temple said, “We are shocked and saddened by the anti-India graffiti at the gates of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto, Canada by anti-social elements.”

The temple management appealed for peace saying, “The BAPS temple in Toronto, like all temples of BAPS worldwide, is an abode of peace, harmony, equality, selfless service, and universal Hindu values.”

Patrick Brown, Toronto’s mayor also took to Twitter to express his disappointment. “Very disappointed to hear of the vandalism that occurred at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. This type of hate has no place in the GTA or Canada. Let’s hope those criminals responsible are brought to justice quickly.”

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa said, “We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators.”

Canada’s minister of Transport and MP for Mississauga Centre, said, “This kind of vandalism and intimidation directed towards the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto is reprehensible. I hope the perpetrators are found quickly and brought to justice.”

Expressing his disappointment, “I’m very saddened to hear of the vandalism that occurred at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. Hate has no place in our community. Places of worship should be a safe place for all. We have activated our reassurance protocol with our places of worship in the Peel Region.

Infact Sikh organizations too joined hands to express their deep regret at the hate message. Ontario’s Sikh and Gurdwara Council wrote, “We are shocked to learn about the graffiti found on walls of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto, Canada. We, at OSGC strongly condemned such an act inflicted on the religious place of worship. we condemn any forces or elements who attempt to create divisions when there is none.”