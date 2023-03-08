Vladimir Putin’s ‘assets managed by persons close to him’, including this friend

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s friend- a concert cellist- moved millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts without any proper checks, Swiss prosecutors alleged ahead of a trial of four bankers accused of helping him. Sergey Roldugin, a close friend of the Russian president, deposited millions of francs in Swiss bank accounts between 2014 and 2016, prosecutors believe.

The four bankers have been accused of lacking diligence in financial transactions, Reuters reported, adding that prosecutors allege that they failed to do enough to determine the identity of the beneficial owner of the funds. The bankers include three Russians who worked in Zurich and one Swiss. All of them have denied the allegations levelled against them.

Sergey Roldugin- also called “Putin’s wallet”- was named the owner of two accounts opened at Gazprombank Switzerland in 2014, into which flowed millions of francs from Russia, the report added. Sergey Roldugin also appears on the Swiss list of sanctioned Russians. He is also among the many members of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle sanctioned by the West following Russia’s 2022 Ukraine invasion.

The indictment, as per Reuters said that the case highlights how Sergey Rouldugin was a “strawmen” – hiding true owners of the money. “It is well known that Russian President Putin officially only has an income of 100,000 Swiss francs, and is not wealthy, but in fact has enormous assets which are managed by persons close to him,” the indictment said.

Vladimir Putin has earlier said that Sergey Roldugin is a friend, a brilliant musician and benefactor who has honestly earned some money from a minority stake in a Russian company. The Kremlin has also dismissed any allegations on Sergey Roldugin’s relationship with Vladimir Putin.

“At the time of the opening of the account it was reported in various articles…. that Sergey Roldugin was a close friend of the Russian President Vladimir Putin and godfather of his daughter,” the indictment said.