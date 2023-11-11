Walmart Canada is lighting up for Diwali

By Farisa Farzin, Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is proud to spread a little light as the destination of choice for all our customers’ Diwali needs!

The assortment has grown by over 30% in recent years and as of today, more than half Walmart stores participate in Diwali – also known as the Festival of Lights. Our Brampton West Walmart is one of the stores blazing the trail.

“We’re so proud to now be one of the top Walmart Canada stores with a diverse global food offering. Establishing new vendor relationships and introducing new and unique products have opened the doors for us to celebrate Diwali bigger and better than ever,” shares Nishali Kumar, Store Co-Manager, Brampton West Walmart Supercentre.

To make the shopping experience easier for customers, we’re offering a one-stop shop for Diwali products – whether that’s online or in stores – so they can spend less time shopping and more time celebrating with family and friends.

A bigger and better Diwali at Walmart

Save on family feasts with cookware and food staples such as flour, rice, onions, ghee and more.

Host the perfect party – choose from a variety of décor (Diyas, candles, etc.) and festive dinnerware for gatherings big or small.

Don’t leave your outfit to the last minute – shop essentials such as clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty items on Walmart.ca.

Spread the Diwali cheer with gift items such as boxed chocolates, gift cards and electronics.

We’re expanding our global foods and product offerings so we can be there for ALL our customers and help make their holidays extra special. But our commitment to meeting the needs of our diverse customers and communities doesn’t just end with holidays like Diwali. Our stores of the community are consistently thinking of ways to delight our customers. Whether they’re looking for a taste of home or an adventure for their taste buds, we have the products available at the everyday low prices they expect from Walmart. We carry thousands of items from over 100 suppliers across multiple categories, importing from places such as India, Italy, Thailand, Caribbean, UK, and more. We also offer a curated assortment of locally made and imported South Asian products, including Sher Desi Durum Flour, a Diwali staple, produced in Canada by a South Asian-Canadian family-owned business in Manitoba.

As we look ahead to the celebrations this weekend, we want to wish a Happy Diwali to our customers, associates and all those celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world!