Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with ‘Big Brother’ win

Jag Bains, an entrepreneur and truck company owner from Washington, created history by becoming the first Sikh-American to win the reality show “Big Brother”.

The 25-year-old TV personality defeated Matt Klotz, a professional swimmer, and DJ Bowie Jane to take the top spot at the 100-day-long season.

Bains was the first Sikh-American to enter the “Big Brother” house in the US and is now the first Sikh-American houseguest to win the US version of the international reality series in its 25th season.

“Big Brother” announced the results of the finale on its official handle on microblogging site X. Bains will be taking home a prize money of USD 750,000.

