World Environment Day: Cloth bag vending machine installed in Chennai market

The initiative is a part of the ‘Meendum Manjapai’ (return of cloth bag) scheme launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin last December.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation installed a cloth bag (manjapai) vending machine at Koyembedu fruit and vegetable market Sunday on the occasion of the World Environment Day.

Additional chief secretary Supriya Sahu launched the initiative on a pilot basis in the presence of other senior government officials.

The officials said that one will have to insert a 10-rupee note or coin into the vending machine to get a cloth bag.

Addressing media persons, Sahu said the cloth bags will also have information on protecting animals.

“We have started this initiative in Koyambedu on a pilot basis. For a month, we will analyse how people use this machine, what challenges they face in operating it, and after that we will take steps to install such machines in bus stops, markets, and shopping complexes across the state. Many women from self-help groups are involved in making these bags. This initiative will, therefore, provide them more opportunities to earn. If the initiative succeeds, it will serve as an important step in banning the use of plastic items in the state. I believe this is the first time that such a measure has been implemented in the country,” she added.

Notably, the state government had banned single-use plastic items like cups, plates and straws, among others, in 2019.