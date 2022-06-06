Mumbai: Salman Khan’s security beefed up following threat letter

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, a screenwriter and film producer, approached the Bandra police Sunday following which an FIR was registered under Section 506 (2) (threat to cause death) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources in Mumbai Police confirmed that police patrolling outside actor Salman Khan’s apartment at Bandstand in Bandra (west) has been increased and the security given to the actor has been beefed up after a threat letter was found near his residence Sunday morning. Apart from Bandra police, the local crime branch of Mumbai Police has initiated a probe into the case.

Salim Khan told the police that he regularly takes morning walks on the Bandstand promenade and usually sits on a particular bench. The 86-year-old added that his bodyguard spotted a paper chit Sunday morning while he was resting on the bench.The letter reportedly stated, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan bahot jald aapka Moosewala hoga k G.B.L.B (You will become like Moosewala).”

The letter refers to Sidhu Moosewala, a popular rapper from Punjab who was shot dead on May 29, days after the Punjab government reduced his security cover. The police said GB and LB mean Goldy Brar, a Canada-based criminal, and Lawrence Bishnoi, a jailed gangster. Brar along with Bishnoi is said to have claimed responsibility for murdering Moosewala.

Meanwhile, a separate police team has been formed to check CCTV cameras in the vicinity to get leads in the case.