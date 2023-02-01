Worshippers not killed even in India: Pakistan minister on mosque blast

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif said worshippers were not killed during prayers even in India, in remarks made following the deadly suicide bombing inside a mosque in Peshawar. The suicide attack left 100 people dead and many injured.

“Worshippers weren’t killed during prayers even in India or Israel but it happened in Pakistan,” Khawaja Asif said in Pakistan’s national assembly.

“This war started from Swat during the PPP’s tenure and it was concluded during the PML-N’s previous tenure, and peace was established in the country from Karachi to Swat. But if you remember, a year-and-a-half or two years ago […] we were given a briefing two, three times in this same hall in which it was clearly stated that talks could be carried out against these people and they can be brought toward peace,” he said.