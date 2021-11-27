$1.4 Million raised by PICS Society’s Gurpurab Day Radiothon for Guru Nanak Diversity Villag

SURREY: PICS Society’s Gurpurab day 13-hour Radiothon and TV-Telethon jointly organized by ConnectFM & Sanjha TV raised $1,425,238 for the Guru Nanak Diversity Village.

The Village is a 125-bed long-term care facility that will provide culturally sensitive care to our seniors.

Funding for the Guru Nanak Diversity Village was announced by the Provincial Government in September 2020 and PICS Society was asked to fundraise $5 million from the community towards the $82.5 million project.

“On behalf of PICS Society, I want to thank and commend all the volunteers, guest speakers, staff, management and Hosts of ConnectFM & Sanjha TV, as well as the PICS staff and the organizing team for the success of this Radiothon & TV-telethon,” said Satbir Cheema, President and CEO of PICS Society.

“I also want to express my sincere thanks to all the donors for their contributions, especially Premier John Horgan and Mayor Doug McCallum for kick-starting the fundraiser with their donations, and Tony Singh from Fruiticana for his very generous donation of $513,000 for the Guru Nanak Diversity Village. The community truly demonstrated their collective solidarity with the project and their support for the vision of PICS Society,” he said.

While Connect FM 91.5 & Sanjha TV have ended the broadcast, those who wish to pledge their support can still do so at www.pics.bc.ca or by calling 604-596-7722.

Tax receipts will be issued for all eligible donations.