TransLink Vaisakhi’s bus artwork inspired by traditional colours of Sikhism

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC: To celebrate this year’s Vaisakhi, TransLink is collaborating with visual artist Jag Nagra, who has created a new artistic bus wrap. The colourful bus will be seen around the region to mark Vaisakhi festivities.

The wrapped bus was part of the Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtans in Vancouver on April 13 and it will also be part of Surrey Nagar Kirtan on April 20. TransLink employees will be in attendance at both parades to celebrate Vaisakhi and Sikh culture.

“We’re so happy to celebrate our region’s diversity during one of the most joyous times of the year for the Sikh community,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “As thousands get set to gather with friends and family during this annual event, we remain committed to providing safe and reliable transportation for everyone.”

Pitt Meadows-based Punjabi artist Jag Nagra has public art on display throughout Metro Vancouver in honour of her heritage. Earlier this year, she produced artworks for permanent street signs at Canada Place commemorating the Komagata Maru tragedy of 1914. In 2021, her collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks to create art for the team’s first Diwali jerseys gained international attention.

“This has been a dream of mine for years; I’ve always wanted to see my artwork on a bus,” says Nagra. “Whether it’s the younger or older generations, I hope they feel a sense of true belonging and pride in their culture when they see this special bus.”

The design for the Vaisakhi bus takes inspiration from the artistry of Rumala Sahibs — the ornately embroidered fabrics found in Sikh Gurdwaras. The unique wrapped bus is covered in bright orange and blue, the traditional colours of Sikhism, and also features a vibrant floral pattern.

Due to street closures, some bus service in Surrey will be affected for the Vaisakhi parades:

Routes 323 and 393 will be rerouted in Surrey for parade preparations on April 19.

Routes 323, 324, and 329 will be rerouted for the Surrey parade on April 20.

In addition, there will be extra Expo Line and Millennium Line service from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20.

Customers can check Transit Alerts for specific reroute details and times, plan their journey with Trip Planner, and follow TransLink on X (Twitter) @TransLink for the more information.