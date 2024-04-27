2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 AWD -High Country.

Auto Review by Veeno Dewan

The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD has presence, in terms of sheer size, styling and work abilities. It is a huge, wide, full- size pickup truck that offers stupendous load carrying ability and towing prowess. For 2024 the Chevrolet Silverado HD range of heavy-duty pickup trucks consists of 2500 HD and 3500 HD variants. Engine options include a gasoline V8 and diesel units. The lineup comprises of the entry level WT (Work Truck.) and Custom trims, while the LT and upper levels have new interior with a 13.4-inch centre screen with Google Built-In, and a 12.3-inch configurable digital instrument cluster. The High-Country trim line (As tested) adds a Midnight Edition appearance package, and there will also be an off-road- specialized ZR2 trim.

Upgraded trailer technology includes adaptive cruise control that can be used when towing; and there is blind-spot monitoring that covers the trailer’s length; emitting a warning if the vehicle and trailer weight exceed the rating; Ther is also a Transparent Trailer mode that shows multiple camera views to make connecting trailers and fifth wheels easier.

The base engine on the 2024 Silverado is a brawny 6.6L V8 making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. For 2024, there is new Allison 10-speed transmission replacing the previous six -speed unit. There is also an optional 6.6L Duramax V8 turbodiesel; with the same Allison 10-speed transmission. Horsepower is up from 445 to 470, while torque rises from 910 lb-ft to 975 lb-ft.

Every 2024 Silverado HD pickup with a bed has the innovative multifunction tailgate- that is a tailgate within a tailgate. It acts as a load stop, bed step, work surface, or seat and offers an integrated Bluetooth speaker. The Silverado’s standard bed is 6-foot-8. The long bed is 8-foot-1. You can also get the option of a dually rear wheel set up if you haul heavy loads.

When it comes to towing payload figures, The figures ae impressive. The regular cab can tow up to 14,500 lbs; the gasoline powered double cab from 14,500 lbs and up to 17,900 lbs (diesel) The diesel engined trucks can tow from 16,000 lbs to 20,000 lbs . Add a Fifth-wheel towing set up and the tow rating granges from 16,000 lbs to 22,500 lbs.

Interior wise the Silverado HD takes the cabin from the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck, so its new with a centre touchscreen that has intuitive menus and easy-to-use functionality. We tested the Silverado High Country version which is a tad more luxurious with heated and ventilated leather seats, along with heated rear seats and a power driver’s seat. Storage abounds with a large console bin, deep console box, twin gloveboxes, large door pockets, and a small dash bin behind the centre screen. There are storage bins under the rear seats, and storage compartments hidden inside their seatbacks.

Every Silverado HD comes with a touchscreen running Chevrolet’s very accessible and user-friendly Infotainment system. This system also includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel that adjusts for reach as well as height are also present. The Silverado is designed well, with big simple buttons, dials and switches that are easy to operate with gloves on.

On the road, the Silverado, although bulky and wide proved a smooth comfortable hauler. You can enable the two or four-wheel drive modes — or an automatic 4×4 setting via simple buttons. Another dial offers normal, sport, off-road, or tow-haul driving modes. A highlight is the new 10-speed Allison transmission which offers smooth, precise shifts. However, this is still a truck – a huge truck , so its ponderous, not very agile and requires lots of space in parking lots and narrow urban area to navigate. In terms of pricing these super-sized trucks are not cheap – The 2500 starts at $57,199 in regular cab; $59,599 in double cab; and $61,399 in crew cab form plus any options. The 4×4 High Country HD , as tested starts at $93,699, but with the diesel and several other options, came to a very hefty $111,524 before freight and taxes. To sum up, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD makes for an excellent work and play truck with its all-around improved refinement, comfort, and technology.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 High Country HD price as tested – $113, 824.

www.chevrolet.ca