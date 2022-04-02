25 More Surrey Police Officers Deployed, 20 More Officers Hired

SURREY: Surrey Police Service’s direct policing service to the community and overall staffing complement has increased once again, with 25 additional officers deployed into policing operations, and 20 more experienced officers sworn in for future deployments.

On March 28th, 25 experienced Surrey Police Service (SPS) officers were deployed into the Surrey RCMP where they will complete a few days of orientation and then begin to respond to calls for service. This group joins 41 of their colleagues who were deployed in November 2021 and January 2022, bringing the total number of deployed SPS officers to 66, as Surrey’s phased, integrated policing transition continues.

“With every additional SPS officer deployed, the transition to Surrey’s own police service advances,” says Chief Constable Norm Lipinski. “Residents and business owners often approach our deployed officers with questions, curiosity and positive feedback upon seeing the first Surrey Police officers out in the community.”

SPS also hosted its seventh swearing in ceremony on March 28th, welcoming 20 experienced police officers and five new civilian employees. The ceremony included the taking of the official oath, signing into the SPS ledger, and the presentation of badges.

This brings the total number of SPS officers hired to 196. By late 2022, SPS will grow to be the second largest municipal police service in the province, following the Vancouver Police Department.

Surrey RCMP remain as the police of jurisdiction for Surrey during this phase of the policing transition. All locations and contact information remains the same (non-emergencies: 604-599-0502; emergencies: 911).

For more information on the policing transition, visit www.surreypolice.ca/spspolicing-transition.